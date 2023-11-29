Assiniboia, Sask. man charged with child pornography, sexual assault after RCMP investigation

A 46-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask. is facing charges of sexual assault and possessing child pornography after an RCMP investigation.

In a news release, RCMP said the investigation began in early November. Officers executed a search warrant at the man's residence, where investigators said a home-based daycare operated.

RCMP did not say whether there is a link between the alleged victims and the daycare.

The alleged victims were three boys under the age of 12. The assaults are alleged to have happened in the mid-2010s.

The man is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, three counts of making sexually explicit material available to a person under the age of 16, one count of voyeurism and one count of possessing child pornography.

He was remanded until his court appearance in Moose Jaw on Nov. 29.

RCMP said they are not certain whether there are more victims.

Jeremy Cockrill, Saskatchewan's education minister, said his ministry took immediate action to place the family child-care home's license on hold upon being informed of the police charges.

"I am deeply concerned with the serious allegations involving the exploitation of children, in relation to an individual connected to a place where parents send their children to be safe and protected," Cockrill said in a statement.

Cockrill said the Ministry of Education will help families find alternative child care where possible. He said victim services will also be reaching out to families to offer support, information and referrals to services.