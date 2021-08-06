Assiniboia RCMP asking for help after multiple homophobic slurs written on sidewalks

Assiniboia RCMP are asking for help finding out who is behind two incidents where homophobic slurs were written on sidewalks in July.

Sometime between 12 p.m. CST on July 6 and 4:00 p.m. CST on July 7, someone left a homophobic message on the sidewalk on the 1000 block of 1st Street West.

Then, sometime between 7:00 p.m. CST on July 15 and 8:45 a.m. CST on July 16, someone left a homophobic message on the sidewalk on the 100 block of 4th Avenue West.

Assiniboia is about 135 kilometres southwest of Regina.

Anyone with information of the writer is asked to call Assiniboia RCMP at 306-642-7100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.