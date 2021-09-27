26-year-old man enters Regina hospital with stab wounds, police ask for assistance

The Regina Police Service is asking for the public's help in an investigation after a 26-year-old Regina man walked into the Pasqua Hospital with what appeared to be a head injury and stab wounds.

His injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.

In a press release, police said they were sent to the hospital at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers believe he was assaulted early Sunday morning in the west alley on the 1500 block of Garnet Street.

The victim did not have a description of the suspect, police said. Those who may have information are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.