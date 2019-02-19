3 teens charged with assault with a weapon after incident at Pasqua Hospital

Three teenagers who allegedly threatened a woman at the Pasqua Hospital are facing charges.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Dewdney on Feb. 15, according to a news release. Officers were told three young men with a baton had threatened a woman at the Pasqua Hospital.

Other officers at the hospital for an unrelated reason pursued the the three teens and arrested them. Police found an axe and two batons, the release said.

Three boys aged 14, 15 and 16 are all facing charges of assault with a weapon. They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The 15-year-old is also facing two charges of possession of a weapon and two counts of fail to comply. The 14-year-old is also charged with one count of possession of a weapon.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old made their first court appearances Tuesday morning. The 14-year-old is scheduled to make his first appearance on March 28.