Man taken to hospital suffering multiple injuries and severe burns after attack
Saskatchewan

Regina police believe a man suffering from severe burns is the victim of an assault.

Regina police suspect 28-year-old was assaulted

CBC News ·
Regina police say they found a man suffering from severe burns on Wallace Street. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Police found the man Thursday afternoon just before 5 p.m. CST in the 2100 block of Wallace Street.

The 28-year-old had sustained a number of injuries, including severe burns.

He was taken to hospital with what are considered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are treating the incident as an assault which they believe happened sometime the previous night.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police.

