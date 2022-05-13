Assault, mischief charges against Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear stayed

Charges of common assault and mischief against a prominent Saskatchewan First Nations leader have been stayed.

Whitecap Dakota First Nation Chief Darcy Bear, 54, was charged on April 13 after an incident in the fall of 2021.

According to Saskatoon Provincial Court documents, Bear was accused of assaulting a woman on the Whitecap Dakota First Nation, about 30 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

He was also accused of committing mischief on "patio furniture of Dakota Dunes Resort." The damage was less than $5,000.

New court documents show both charges have been stayed at the request of the Crown. This means Bear will not be found either guilty or not guilty.

"﻿Chief Bear is grateful that the Crown reviewed this matter and has directed a stay of proceedings," reads a statement sent from Bear's lawyer on behalf of the chief.

"Chief Bear has always asserted his innocence and he is happy that this will not be a distraction to the important work he continues to do for all First Nation People."

Bear was first elected to the Dakota Whitecap First Nation council in November 1991 when he was 23 years old. He became chief three years later.