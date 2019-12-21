Regina police seeking information about serious assault of 79-year-old woman

Police are appealing to the public for information about a serious assault on a 79-year-old woman in Regina.

The woman is believed to have been struck on the head while out on the 500 block of Albert Street N between a restaurant and a gas station. The incident occurred just before 6:20 a.m. CST on Thursday.

Police said a male suspect, who was six-feet-tall and wearing black clothing, hit the woman with an object he was carrying and ran from the scene in a southwest direction.

The woman was discovered by a couple who found her lying on the ground after the attack.

The bystanders called police and paramedics and helped the victim move inside. The woman was then transported to hospital, where police said she required further treatment.

Police said they have some video evidence but they are hoping people who live in residential areas near the scene of the assault can help by providing home security video or witness accounts.

Anyone with information or video that could assist the investigation is being asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).