Skating rink at Aspen Campground expands options for winter activities

Portions of the Echo Valley Provincial Park's Aspen Campground have been turned into a skating rink, courtesy of the ministry of sport, parks and recreation.

Charles Henri Warren, a spokesperson for the ministry, said other provinces' provincial parks have converted portions of their land into skating areas in the past.

"It was part of some efforts in Saskatchewan provincial parks to increase the number of activities available in parks year-round," Warren said.

People can now visit one Saskatchewan campground all year long, thanks to a skating loop that's been set up at Echo Valley Provincial Park. 0:59

Warren said the ministry also hopes to bring more people into the provincial parks and give them a way to enjoy the winter months.

He said the network of trails, located about 45 minutes east of Regina, is about half a kilometre in size and includes lots of beautiful scenery to look at.

Skating is open to the public Thursday evenings and Saturday afternoons through mid-March.

Enjoying the ice is free, however a park entry permit is required. Visitors are encouraged to wear a helmet and asked to leave their hockey sticks at home.

Tiana Waldbauer, a park nature interpreter with the ministry, grew up figure skating 15 minutes away in Fort Qu'Appelle. She said having skating through the campground in the park is an excellent idea.

"We've already had so many people come out and use it, from just the videos on Facebook," Waldbauer said.

She said the area will be lit by spotlights and strings of lights by next week, allowing guests to skate after the sun sets.

Waldbauer said during the winter, the park isn't often used. She said cross country skiers and people on snow shoes are a frequent sight.

She said normally the park provides lots of programming for schools during the spring months, but this year more is being offered in the winter.

"If schools, or youth groups, families, whatever, are looking for different activities… I can bring you to the skating rink, we can do snow shoeing, fire starting programs, all sorts of different fun winter activities," she said.