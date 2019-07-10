Disappearance of Ashley Morin now believed to be a homicide, say RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP now believe Ashley Morin, a Saskatchewan woman last seen July 10, 2018, is the victim of a homicide, they announced on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of Morin's disappearance.

Police released new information and an image of a vehicle believed to have been driven by the person or people responsible for Morin's death.

Police say they are looking for more information surrounding a van which appears to have a black and white, two-tone paint job and no windows.

This van was last seen in North Battleford on the night and area Ashley Morin was last seen. (Supplied by RCMP)

The van was spotted around 96th Street and 16th Avenue in North Battleford around 9:30 p.m. the night Morin disappeared. Police say that area is one of the last places Morin was seen. She was 31 years old at the time.

Signs of Morin, such as mobile phone usage, social media pages and her bank account, have yielded no results.

RCMP are renewing calls for information into the disappearance and where she might be. Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Unit North at 306-975-5153 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.