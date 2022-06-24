Roe v. Wade fallout: Improve abortion access in Saskatchewan, advocates urge province

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that has secured constitutional protections for abortion in the U.S. for nearly 50 years. While this decision does not affect Saskatchewan's access to abortion services, it has many worried about the stability of these rights in Canada.

"Unfortunately, the efforts to undermine Roe v. Wade … we know that those efforts don't always respect borders and that those efforts are transnational," said Heather Hale, executive director of Saskatoon Sexual Health.

"I think there really are some opportunities for us in Canada to take steps to improve abortion access in Canada."

The historic ruling, a draft of which was leaked last month, has the potential to claw back abortion access across the country by allowing individual states to restrict or outright ban the procedure.

Angie Kells, executive director of Saskatoon Abortion Support Network, a group of volunteers who assist people before, during and after abortion, says she does not believe Canadians are at risk of having their right to abortion overturned.

"But we certainly have ongoing issues with respect to accessing abortion," she said. "Barriers exist, and governments are not moving to remove those barriers."

Kells says one of those barriers is that not all Saskatchewan doctors will prescribe the abortion pill known as Mifegymiso in Canada, and not all pharmacies will stock or fill a prescription for it. She also says access to surgical abortions in northern Saskatchewan is needed.

Right now these can only be accessed in Regina and Saskatoon.

Hale says steps need to be taken against misinformation surrounding abortions. There are also inconsistencies between Saskatoon and Regina concerning referrals and the period in which an individual can get a surgical abortion.

Angie Kells says she created the Saskatoon Abortion Support Network because people in Saskatchewan were having trouble accessing the service. (Submitted by Angie Kells)

Are U.S. citizens coming?

North Dakota is among the states that have "trigger laws," which will ban abortion within 30 days.

Andra Broussard, executive director at the Options Pregnancy Centre in Regina, says Saskatchewan could see North Dakota residents cross the border to get abortions.

"I would say that it is definitely possible. Abortion is still something that women will be looking for, so being that we're close, I'm sure women will come here to find it," Broussard said.

The centre provides counselling, free pregnancy tests and information about abortion and adoption to women and girls who are pregnant or think they're pregnant.

"I know that people will do their best to support women when they come, and that's really all that we can do," Broussard said.

As an insured service, Saskatchewan funds hospital and physician costs related to abortion services for eligible beneficiaries. Saskatchewan would not normally provide non-emergency services or surgeries for out-of-country patients. - Saskatchewan Ministry of Health

In an interview with CBC News Network's Power & Politics in May, Karina Gould, federal minister of families, children and social development, was asked whether American women would be allowed to get an abortion in Canada.

"I don't see why we would not," she told host Vassy Kapelos. "If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that's a service that would be provided."

However, on Friday the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health had a different view

"As an insured service, Saskatchewan funds hospital and physician costs related to abortion services for eligible beneficiaries. Saskatchewan would not normally provide non-emergency services or surgeries for out-of-country patients," the ministry said in a statement.

Tammi Kromenaker, owner and clinical director of Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, N.D., says while she expected the Supreme Court's decision, she's still shocked.

Red River is the only abortion provider in North Dakota. The clinic has been making plans and has secured a location in neighbouring Moorhead, Minn.,for a new clinic so that it can still provide abortions for people in the Fargo region.

Kromenaker says she does not believe many North Dakotans would travel to Saskatchewan for abortions.

"Not everybody has a passport, and you certainly couldn't get one in a timely manner," she said. "It takes time and then, you know, to make the trip and get there — I just don't think it's something that most North Dakotans would consider."

However, Kromenaker says, the clinic could use donations from Saskatchewan residents.

"There are a lot of steps that folks can take who want to support us, with opportunities for people of all resource levels to pitch in. So we need your help. We're not used to asking for help, but we need it. Help your North Dakota neighbour."

U.S. states have come to Saskatchewan for abortions before, Hale said: "This isn't a brand new thing, but certainly will be an option folks will be looking at when assessing their options."

Heather Hale, executive director of Saskatoon Sexual Health, says Saskatchewan needs fewer barriers to abortion access. (Submitted by Heather Hale)

Frances Stang, president of the Saskatchewan Pro-Life Association, says the group would "severely frown on" Americans crossing the border for abortion services.

"Our health care is publicly funded. And as taxpayers, I don't think that we should have to subsidize women that are from another country seeking abortions in Canada, because we don't believe that we, as taxpayers, should be actually funding any abortion."

Learning from the U.S.

Nicole Sarauer, deputy leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, says the province can learn from what's happening in the U.S. right now.

"What their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in the states shows us is that the fight for reproductive rights and access to abortion services is never over. And we need to continue being as vigilant as possible in ensuring that these rights don't get rolled back in Canada," Sarauer said.

On a person level, Sarauer says, the court's decision concerns her.

"It's really scary. It worries me for my future, for the future of my children, when these rights, in particular rights to bodily autonomy, are reversed."

Nicole Sarauer, deputy leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, called the U.S. Supreme Court's decision "scary." (CBC)

When asked whether she expects to see an influx of Americans seeking abortion services in Saskatchewan, she said she supports it, but the province has its own problems.

"Of course, if those from out of country wish to come here to get abortion services, I have no issue with that at all," she said. "But my main concern right now, frankly, is how limited access to abortion services already is for Canadians, especially those in Saskatchewan."

"We are seeing a government who slow-walked approving the abortion pill, and slow-walked the ability for pharmacies to bill for that sort of service. We're seeing a government who has shown no interest in increasing access to abortion clinics in Saskatchewan."

Sarauer is also critical of the provincial government's decision to shut down the Saskatchewan Transportation Company (STC), which she said was vital for many who live in rural and remote communities to be able to access health-care services such as abortion.

CBC News asked the provincial government to comment on what Canadians can take from the Roe v. Wade decision, and whether an influx of Americans seeking abortion services can be expected.

The province responded:t "A US Supreme Court ruling has no legal impact on women's reproductive rights in Canada …Saskatchewan will continue to follow the Canada Health Act."