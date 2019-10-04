Sask. artists get 3 wins at Western Canadian Music Awards

Saskatchewan artists took home three trophies at Thursday's Western Canadian Music Awards.

The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse.

Saskatoon's Rosie and the Riveters were named roots duo/group of the year.

Regina artist LOA won the award for urban artist of the year.

Regina's Jeffery Straker was named visual media composer of the year.

A total of 17 Saskatchewan artists were nominated at the event. Regina band Foxwarren led the way with three nominations.

Here's a full list of Saskatchewan artists nominated at this year's Western Canadian Music Awards: