Sask. artists get 3 wins at Western Canadian Music Awards
Saskatchewan artists took home three trophies at Thursday's Western Canadian Music Awards.
Rosie and the Riveters, LOA, Jeffery Straker victorious
The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Kwanlin Dün Cultural Centre in Whitehorse.
Saskatoon's Rosie and the Riveters were named roots duo/group of the year.
Regina artist LOA won the award for urban artist of the year.
Regina's Jeffery Straker was named visual media composer of the year.
A total of 17 Saskatchewan artists were nominated at the event. Regina band Foxwarren led the way with three nominations.
Here's a full list of Saskatchewan artists nominated at this year's Western Canadian Music Awards:
- Jack Semple - Blues artist of the year.
- Foxwarren - Breakout artist of the year, recording of the year, rock artist of the year.
- Hunter Brothers - Country artist of the year.
- Ponteix - Francophone artist of the year.
- Shawn Jobin - Francophone artist of the year.
- Vaero - Francophone artist of the year.
- West of Mabou - Instrumental artist of the year.
- Shooting Guns - Metal/hard music artist of the year.
- Rayannah & Mario Lepage - Producer of the year.
- The Sheepdogs - Rock artist of the year.
- Rosie & the Riveters - Roots duo/group of the year.
- Belle Plaine - Roots solo artist of the year.
- LOA - Urban artist of the year.
- Samurai Champs - Urban artist of the year.
- Jared Robinson, Canadian Mental Health Association 100 Year Anniversary - Visual media composer of the year.
- Jeffery Straker, The Storm Orchestral - Visual media composer of the year.
- Chris Morin - Excellence in visual design.
