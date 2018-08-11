Movies, museums come calling for Sask. couple's traditional Indigenous art

When Kathleen and Jeff Coleclough first began to explore their Indigenous roots and traditional skills, they didn't expect it to turn into requests from museums to movies and props for actors like Leonard DiCaprio.

"It really started as us doing something for personal interest, and it kind of got out of hand, I guess," says Jeff with a chuckle. "[We] got carried away."

The couple, who live in Riceton, Sask., both have non-Indigenous and Indigenous heritage. They began exploring that Indigenous background decades ago, with the guidance of elders.

Materials like tanned hide, horse hair, and cattails are just some of the things the Coleclaughs may use to create art. (Kakwa/Facebook)

Those elders encouraged them to learn new skills, such as making arrowheads, working with stone tools or making bone necklaces. They registered their partnership in 1994, dubbing it Kakwa, which also means porcupine in Cree.

"We try to use as much traditional materials and methods as we can," explained Kathleen, noting this can be a lengthy process like buying animal legs, skinning them and processing the bones to turn into tools.

This work was made using crushed earth pigments, painted onto slate, according to Kakwa artists, Jeff and Kathleen Coleclaugh. (Kakwa/Facebook)

"It's more ecologically sound, like you're using parts of the environment, you're in connection to it," said Kathleen. "It all has a flow to it."

A seal scratcher, snow goggles, quilliq, and ice cleat, made by Kakwa. (Kakwa/Facebook)

Hearing of their work, museums began approaching the duo to help build replicas or repair existing artifacts. Word of mouth led to prop masters then approaching them to create props for period films.

Their first major feature film was Shanghai Noon, with Jackie Chan, in which the couple was tasked with building props such as war shields. That paved the way for future requests to make props for films like Kevin Costner's Open Range, or more recently, the 2015 Oscar-winning movie, The Revenant.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Hugh Glass in the film The Revenant. For the film, DiCaprio practiced sewing, using sinew, a bone awl and needles to make a cape out of bear skin, with these tools created by the Riceton-based artistic team of Jeff and Kathleen Coleclaugh. (20th Century Fox)

The pair also do school demonstrations, and make specialty gift items that are sold in locations like the Royal Saskatchewan Museum, Wanuskewin, or Regina's Traditions Hand Craft Gallery.

One of the gratifying responses they've received to their work is when they gifted a horse doll to an elder, who had tears in her eyes when she saw it.

"Apparently it looked just like something her grandmother had made," said Kathleen. "Now that was cool."

While they appreciate the opportunity to share their work with students, museums, movies and the world, there's another side benefit to knowing a traditional trade, as Kathleen points out jokingly.

"When the zombie apocalypse hits, we're good to go."