'It really is total isolation'; Artist uses residency at Wanuskewin to reclaim the word quarantine

In the age of COVID-19, the words quarantine and self-isolation have become part of our daily vocabulary — typically with negative connotations.

But Curtis Peeteetuce is reclaiming the word quarantine in a positive way.

Peeteetuce said he decided to do an 14-day quarantine of his own in the form of an artist residency at the Wanuskewin Heritage Park, just outside of Saskatoon, as one of many projects he undertook to keep sane during the pandemic.

"When we are in isolation in our own homes we have things that can keep us going, I don't have those things so I've had to compromise that coming here," he said.

"It is really total isolation."

He said one thing that has really helped him during the residency was connecting with the public through Zoom. He created a series of 10-15 minute talks with people from the community to promote his work and to discuss what there is to celebrate in 2020.

He said when he thinks of the positives of this year, he thinks about the self-discoveries that have arisen due to isolation.

Also significant is being able to connect with family and friends in meaningful ways.

"I've had a number of people who are parents who say the blessing of COVID and this pandemic has been time with their children and their families," Peeteetuce said.

Peeteetuce has been live streaming parts of his residency on social media and he said that outlet has been amazing.

Reconnecting with art and the world

Peeteetuce (pictured) made the gallery at Wanuskewin his home for two weeks. (Wanuskewin Heritage Park/YouTube)

The pandemic has allowed Peeteetuce to reconnect with his art. During the early part of the pandemic when the first lockdowns happened, he picked up a paintbrush again for the first time in 20 years.

He started on a painting of an albino turtle and finished it during his residency.

"During that first phase I really slipped into artistic depression because even though I had all of this time to read, to write to sing to paint, my art wasn't being shared with the world," he said.

"Being able to connect with the public helps me understand that yes, it reiterates the point of as artists, we create to share with the world."

He said he also likes when people come and visit the studio in person. He gives them the "grand tour" and shows them what he's been up to.

Peeteetuce said he "planted some seeds" personally while working at Wanuskewin, which he was confident he'd be able to pursue when he returned home, when the quarantine atmosphere would be different.

"I live in a part of the city where it is actually difficult for me because I see the struggle and the strife with people in the particular neighborhood I live in," he said.

"In this space, in Waneskiwin, I'm in a space with at least 6,000 [square] metres of culture language and history so there's an energy here that's much different but I feel like it's assuring and it's very welcoming."