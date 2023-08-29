Do you know who did this painting? A Sask. man has spent 2 years trying to figure it out

A Saskatchewan cabin owner has spent two years trying to uncover the mystery behind a painting of the nearby lake.

Rob Rongve wants to determine the artist behind a painting that decorates his cabin near Crystal Lake, Sask.

The painting is of the lake itself, which is about 290 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Rongve said he has been fixated on finding the person behind the painting since he first got it as a gift.

Rob Rongve at the Crystal Lake lot that he bought around four years ago. (Submitted by Rob Rongve)

The painting is signed with the year 1947, but Rongve said the initials in the signature aren't perfectly clear. At first he thought it was A.E.W. But then, on closer inspection, he thought it could be D.E.W.

"You can tell by the quality of the art that it's somebody who is very talented, and is very gifted. It's just an absolutely beautiful painting of the lake looking across that base," he said.

Rongve got the painting as a cabin-warming gift from the person he bought the lot from four years ago. He said the person's sister's brother in-law, a minister, first spotted it in an elderly lady's room in a seniors' home in Winnipeg. The minister recognized the image as Crystal Lake.

The woman passed the painting along to the minister after her death. It then switched hands again before becoming a gift for Rongve.

"That's kind of the serendipitous part as to how we ended up getting it back to Crystal Lake," Rongve said.

Rob Rongve says they got the lot from a close family friend and the painting switched many hands before Rongve got it as a cabin warming gift. (Submitted by Rob Rongve)

Since then he has been trying to figure out who painted it.

"It's been turning over lots of stones and talking to lots of people over the past couple of years. I think we're getting close, that's the exciting part," he said.

He said he has referenced history books from the community, and reached out to relatives of painters and even politicians from the area, but nothing has worked out.

Then, this spring, Rongve made a breakthrough. He didn't find the artist, but he did find a "sister painting." He said it was painted by the same artist, shows a different view of the same lake and is dated two years prior to the piece he has.

The second painting's owner is in Edmonton, Rongve said, and after conversing with them he now believes it was a female artist.

The Edmonton 'sister painting' that Rob Rongve says was done only two years prior to the piece he has, by the same artist. (Submitted by Rob Rongve)

Now Rongve has turned to the Saskatchewan Historic and Folklore Society. He has asked for more information on the Wilson family (which matches the "W" last initial), who had their historical residence on the nearby Tadmore Hills, also called Wilson Hills.

"It might be one of the Wilsons that painted it," Rongve said. "We are getting close, but we have nothing definitive as yet."

Rongve said that if he finds the artist, he plans to document the information as a piece of Crystal Lake's history.

For him, this endeavour hasn't been only about finding one artist.

"I'm finding a ton of history of Crystal Lake that I had no idea prior to looking into this, and it's been a lot of fun. I've met a ton of people through it and talked to many, many people as well over the past couple of years."