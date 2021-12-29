Mackenzie Art Gallery to pay about $20k for workplace injury

Regina's Mackenzie Art Gallery has been fined nearly $20,000 after a worker was injured using a table saw.

The gallery pleaded guilty to violating occupational health and safety regulations in Regina Provincial Court on Dec. 16, according to a statement released by Saskatchewan's Labour Relations and Workplace Safety on Dec. 28.

The gallery was charged with contravening subsection 137(1) of the regulations, which cover safeguarding workers who come into contact with "a dangerous moving part of a machine, resulting in the serious injury of a worker," according to the statement. One other charge was stayed.

The incident occurred on Jan. 20.

The court imposed a $14,000 fine and a $5,600 surcharge, for a total amount of $19,600.

No one from the gallery was immediately available to comment.