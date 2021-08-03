Fire that destroyed a Regina duplex was intentionally set: fire department

An early morning fire that destroyed a Regina duplex over the weekend was the result of arson, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.

"Our fire investigation has determined the fire was incendiary, intentionally lit," said deputy fire chief Gord Hewitt.

The fire department received a call at 4:42 a.m. CST on Aug. 1 about a house fire in the 600 block of Garnet Street.

According to the department, the fire was quickly brought under control, but not before it destroyed the home.

"The property itself is a total loss," Hewitt said.

No one was in the home when firefighters arrived and no one was injured in the fire, Hewitt said.

The fire department is passing along its findings to the Regina Police Service for further investigation.