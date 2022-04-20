Arson charge laid in fire that destroyed P.A. community centre

A Prince Albert woman, 24, has been charged with arson following a fire last Friday that destroyed the Senator Allen Bird Memorial Centre in the city.

She made a first appearance on the charge Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

The centre was named after the late Senator Allen Bird, a decorated war veteran and elder from Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

It was used for everything from festivals to COVID-19 vaccinations. The day before the fire, it was used as a site to distribute 1,500 Easter hampers for families in need.

It was also formerly the gymnasium at the old Prince Albert Indian Residential School.

Building considered a total loss

Firefighters and other emergency services were called to the fire at 2300 9th Ave. W. in Prince Albert at around 8:30 a.m. CST Friday morning.

By the afternoon, the roof had collapsed and the building is now considered a total loss.

The Prince Albert Grand Council says it will rebuild. In the meantime, it says, the loss of the building will have an impact on events including a fine arts festival, sporting events, wakes, round dances and assemblies.