5 street gang associates arrested after shots fired at officers during high-speed chase: Sask. RCMP

Several street gang associates have been arrested after a high-speed chase that involved shots fired at police officers in Onion Lake Cree Nation on New Year's Day, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

Onion Lake RCMP received a report around 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 from a resident in a rural area west of Onion Lake Cree Nation, which is 50 kilometres north of Lloydminster.

The resident said a black SUV entered their private yard and then quickly drove off, smashing through their fence.

RCMP say they found the SUV going north at high speed on Highway 17, approximately four kilometres south of the Chief Taylor Road junction. The SUV eventually turned east on Chief Taylor Road.

Officers saw a long-barrelled firearm appear out of one of the SUV windows, and multiple shots were fired in the direction of the officers, RCMP say.

The officers continued to pursue the vehicle while under fire.

One of the firearms seized by Onion Lake RCMP. (Onion Lake RCMP)

The black SUV stopped in front of the new Onion Lake Cree Nation High School, police say, and the male driver and the male front passenger left the vehicle and ran away on foot to an open field area.

Two Onion Lake RCMP officers pursued them on foot. Other officers arrested the remaining three passengers in the back of the vehicle — one male and two females.

The pursuing police officers arrested the other passenger in a nearby baseball field. They found the driver hiding inside a garbage bin and arrested him.

All five occupants of the SUV were later identified as local street gang associates, according to RCMP.

Police searched the SUV and found and seized two SKS rifles, one sawed-off shotgun, one sawed-off .22-calibre rifle and different types of ammunition.

"This is a reminder that policing is dangerous," said Saskatchewan RCMP Insp. Joshua Graham, who oversaw the incident.

"When an incident starts involving firearms, as the officer in charge of operations, I naturally worry about the safety of my officers involved," he said.

"Then I remember that we are all in good hands. Every day, I see several examples of good policing like this across our province, where our officers are successful at stopping a threat while controlling the risks and ensuring officer and public safety."

A search of the black SUV resulted in the seizure of two SKS rifles, one sawed-off shotgun, one sawed-off .22-caliber rifle and different types of ammunition. (Onion Lake RCMP)

All five occupants of the vehicle have been charged. Some of those charges include assault of a police officer with a weapon, discharge of a firearm with intent to endanger life, careless use of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All five accused will be in custody until they next appear in court at the Lloydminster provincial court on Jan. 20.