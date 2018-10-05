Police looking for former Roughriders player, wanted for assault

A former player with the CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders is once again facing charges of assault, one month after he plead guilty to a similar charge stemming from 2017.

Regina Police Service is asking the public for help in finding 25 year-old Justin Cox, who they say is wanted on charges of assault, breach of undertaking and breach of recognizance.

Police said the most recent charges arose from a Sept. 25 incident, after they were called to a residence in east Regina to a report of domestic assault. Police found a woman who had injuries consistent with physical assault. They say the woman and the suspected attacker both knew each other.

Police said they have made several attempts to find Cox but so far, they have not been successful. Cox is described as 6'1" tall, weighing 190 lbs., with short black hair and brown eyes. Police are asking anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts to contact police, RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Former charges

In September, Cox plead guilty to a charge of assault from a 2017 incident. He is due to return to court in December to face another charge of assault with a weapon, which also stemmed from a 2017 incident where he was alleged to have pointed a gun at an employee of a business.

The former football safety was let go from the Roughriders in April 2017 after he was arrested for assault related to an alleged domestic dispute.

He was found not guilty, but then-commissioner Jeffrey Orridge said the CFL would not allow any other team in the league to sign him.