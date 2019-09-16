American man wanted for negligent homicide in connection with Warman man's motorcycle death

A 27-year-old South Dakota man, Duke Knoll, is wanted in connection with the September death of Randy Moore, 55, of Warman, Sask.

Moore was on his way to Sturgis, South Dakota. While passing through North Dakota, he lost control of his motorcycle and he was tossed off.

A truck had swerved into Moore's lane on U.S. Highway 85 near Grassy Butte and left the scene of the crash.

North Dakota State Highway Patrol said on Sunday that although Knoll has not been arrested, a warrant for negligent homicide was issued.