Arrest warrant issued after second-degree murder charge in Red Earth Cree Nation

An arrest warrant has been issued by Carrot River RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP after the identification of the man who allegedly stabbed 24-year-old Brett Mckay, leading to Mckay's death.

RCMP say they are looking for 21-year-old Richard Flett, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

Carrot River RCMP and Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South said they need the assistance of the public to locate the accused.

Flett has a slender build and is approximately six feet tall and approximately 160 pounds. RCMP said he has black hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are asking the public to not approach Flett if they see him and to call police as he is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Flett is asked to call Carrot River RCMP and reminds the public that information can be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers.