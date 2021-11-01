RCMP ask for help finding Sask. man charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to come forward with any information that could help police locate a man who's been wanted for more than a year.

An arrest warrant was first issued for Colin Neil Singer, 34, on May 19, 2020.

His charges include:

Sexual assault.

Forcible confinement.

Assault.

Assault on police.

Resist arrest.

Flight from police (two counts).

Dangerous driving.

Possession of stolen property.

Breach of conditions (five counts).

Numerous traffic tickets.

Mounties describe Singer as about 190 pounds, and roughly five feet nine inches tall.

He has short black hair, and usually has a moustache and goatee, police said.

RCMP believe Singer is around Big Island Lake Cree Territory, which is located northwest of Meadow Lake, Sask.

Anyone with information on his exact whereabouts is asked to contact Pierceland RCMP at 306-839-3330 or anonymously via Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.