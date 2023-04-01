Man in serious condition after arrest involving Taser in Prince Albert

The Prince Albert Police Service said a man is in serious condition after its officers used a Taser on him during an arrest involving a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to a news release, police stopped the vehicle in the 1100 block of 13th Street West just before 2:30 a.m.

The 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody "following an incident that resulted in police members deploying conducted energy weapons," the release said.

Shortly after, the man went into medical distress and was rushed to hospital by ambulance, police said. As of Saturday afternoon, he remained in serious condition.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) — an independent, civilian-led unit responsible for investigating serious incidents involving police officers — is looking into the situation, the police said.

"We are fully cooperating with SIRT," the police said in the release, adding it's important that all actions are "fair, transparent and defendable."

As SIRT's investigation continues, Prince Albert police note that they're "unable to comment further on this incident."