Sask. RCMP say arrests made after shots fired at 2 people and home in RM of Shellbrook

Saskatchewan RCMP say two people are in custody and another is wanted in connection to a robbery and gunshots in the RM of Shellbrook.

Ahtahkakoop/Shellbrook RCMP received a complaint around 3 a.m. CST Saturday of a robbery with a gun at a rural property in the RM.

RCMP say four unknown people entered two buildings, and that four firearms, an ATV and a truck were reported stolen.

The four people entered a home at the same location and left when they were confronted by the homeowner, police said.

RCMP said someone fired a shot through a window as the four people left in the stolen truck.

No one was hurt in the home.

At about 7:30 p.m. CST on Saturday, Prince Albert RCMP received a call that the stolen truck was at a business in Shellbook.

While responding, officers received another call saying the stolen truck was stuck in a ditch on grid road No. 788.

RCMP said some people were seen getting into another truck and that two shots were fired at two members of the public while the truck was leaving.

The truck drove through a field, then four people ran off in different directions, police said.

One man was arrested by police shortly after and has been released without charges.

A Prince Albert police dog was brought in and helped with the arrest of two other people.

RCMP said officers recovered two firearms and ammunition from the area.

A 26-year-old woman from Mistawasis First Nation was remanded in custody and appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Tuesday. She is charged with offences including robbery with a firearm, and break and enter with intent to commit theft.

A 16-year-old male was remanded into custody and appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Tuesday charged with multiple offences including robbery with firearm.

RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of another 16-year-old male.

The RM of Shellbrook is about 120 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon