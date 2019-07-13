2 men charged with 1st-degree murder for death of North Battleford man

Police have charged two men with first degree murder for the death of a North Battleford man.

Mark Douglas Jonson, 61, was found dead on July 5 in a home on the 1500 block of 100th Street in North Battleford.

On the evening of July 11, RCMP arrested 47-year-old David Keller. He is charged with first degree murder in Jonson's death.

Police were able to locate and arrest Nicolas Buck, 22, after a warrant was put out for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident on Saturday. He's also facing first degree murder charges.

Keller is scheduled to make his first appearance in North Battleford Provincial court on Monday, July 15.