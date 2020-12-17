Regina police arrest one of two escapees from the Paul Dojack Youth Centre

Regina police say they have arrested one of two young offenders who escaped the Paul Dojack Youth Centre on Tuesday.

The province said in a news release Wednesday that the pair escaped the previous night and are considered dangerous.

Police say they arrested one of the youths just before 8:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday at a home in the city's northwest.

The other escapee is still at large.

Their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but the province said it's in the process of getting legal permission to release names and pictures.

The public is asked not to approach the escapee.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call police or 911.