Regina police looking for 2 men after early morning armed robbery
2 men reportedly robbed a business with a handgun on McCarthy Blvd on Sunday morning.
Regina police are looking for two men after an early morning robbery in north Regina.
At around one a.m. CST on Sunday, April 7, Regina police were called to a business in the 200 block of McCarthy Blvd North.
Two men entered the business, one with a handgun, police said. They got cash and left on foot.
One is described as 5 feet 6 inches, around 200 pounds, wearing all black and his face was covered with a scarf..
The other was 6 feet tall with a skinny build, also wearing all black and had his face covered with a mask, police said he had the handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.