Tavern owner hit with rubber hammer, threatened with toy gun during armed robbery in Kelliher

RCMP say a toy gun and a rubber hammer were used in an armed robbery this weekend in Kelliher, Sask.

The robbery happened on Saturday at around 1 a.m. CST at Club 15 Cheers Tavern, according to a news release.

Three men reportedly entered wearing masks and gloves. One had a machete-like knife, one had a rubber hammer and one had a toy gun.

The owner of the tavern was hit over the head with the rubber hammer before the suspects stole $1,500 cash and six to eight bottles of liquor, police said.

Anyone with info on the robbery is asked to call 911 or the Melville/Ituna RCMP division.