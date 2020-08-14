Armed robbery in Esterhazy, Sask., ends with man repeatedly ramming store with truck: RCMP

RCMP are searching for two suspects after what began as an armed robbery in Esterhazy, Sask., ended with a pickup truck repeatedly ramming a gas station.

It started Tuesday at around 8 p.m. CST at a business on Kennedy Drive on the east edge of the town, about 180 kilometres east of Regina.

RCMP didn't identify the business, but people in town say it was a local Esso station.

A man, accompanied by a woman carrying a handgun, went inside that night demanding money, police said in a Thursday news release.

An employee disarmed the woman and restrained her.

But the man got into a truck and started ramming it repeatedly into the front of the building.

That's when the woman got away and hopped into the truck, which then took off.

Photos posted online show extensive damage to the gas station, with the doors ripped from their hinges and glass scattered around the floor.

RCMP say the duo left in a white Ford F-250 with licence plate 218 ILB, which was stolen from the Whitewood area.

They're asking anyone with information to call the Esterhazy RCMP at 306-743-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.