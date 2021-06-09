Construction begins on Regina building that will be home to Argyle School, École St. Pius X

Construction is underway for the new joint-use facility that will house both Argyle School and École St. Pius X.

Construction workers have begun to dig the foundation of the building at the current site of Argyle School, according to a Wednesday press release from the government of Saskatchewan.

The 11,050-square-metre project will cost $47 million and is expected to be finished by summer 2023.

The building will feature a two-storey structure for Argyle, which is part of the Regina Public School system, and a three-storey side for École St. Pius X, which is part of the Regina Catholic School system.

The design will provide "a distinct architectural personality for each school," the news release said.

They will be connected by a common area and a wide corridor.

Each kindergarten to Grade 8 school will provide space for 400 students, with room to accommodate 500 factoring in relocatable classrooms.

The building will also have a mini-gym, as well as a child-care centre able to accommodate 51 children.

The joint-use facility was first proposed by the two school divisions in 2019, after St. Pius parents called for a new building due to deteriorating conditions at the current one.

The new facility is expected to welcome students starting in the fall of 2023.