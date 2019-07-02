Crisis averted but controversy brewing as Riders win

Crisis averted.

A Canada Day loss would surely have smashed the panic button in Rider Nation.

If the the Roughriders went 0 for 3 against the East to start the season, then everyone employed inside the stadium walls would have been on the chopping block on the fan forums and phone-in shows.

There would be no moral victories from a defeat to the Argos who were coming off a 64-14 loss themselves.

But with a 32-7 win in front of thousands of soggy witnesses dressed in green, all is OK ... for now.

Unless you consider a potential good ol' fashioned quarterback controversy a bad thing.

Cody Fajardo has established himself as a more than adequate replacement for Zach Collaros who is off (we assume) on another concussion sabbatical for the unforeseeable future.

The former B.C. Lion and short yardage specialist has demonstrated he's pretty good with the long ball too.

"I've questioned a lot in my career why I've been held back and why I haven't got an opportunity," said Fajardo after Monday night's victory.

It started out as a nice evening. Pre-game Canada Day celebrations were held at Mosaic Stadium. However the game would later be delayed by more than two hours as a thunderstorm rolled through Regina. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The fourth year CFLer is getting the opportunities now after spending his first three years behind the likes of Ricky Ray and Travis Lulay.

He was to be backing up Collaros this season, but someone had other ideas as the Riders designated starter went down three plays into the season.

By the "glory of God" with a "sprinkle of Jesus" — Fajardo's words used to describe his performance — the Bible-toting quarterback had people talking single-game passing records on Canada Day by halftime.

Fajardo, who admits to spending a lot of time praying during football games, threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns and a 25-0 lead before the almighty intervened.

A thunderstorm rolled through Regina, sending the teams to their locker rooms with two minutes left in the second quarter for a two-hour weather delay.

Fajardo finished the game with 430 total yards, two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

His game totals after two starts, the first two of his career: 790 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Which already raises an interesting question.

If and when Collaros returns and is declared healthy to play, although after multiple concussions there are doubters, will he automatically be given back the keys to the offence?

Under Fajardo's control, the offence hasn't looked this good for quite some time and certainly not in Collaros' term in Saskatchewan.

Cody Fajardo has thrown for close to 800 yards and four touchdowns in his first two games as a starting quarterback. Questions are already being asked, what will happen when Zach Collaros returns from injury. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

So a QB controversy is already brewing in Rider Nation, but Fajardo wouldn't bite, admitting he's good with giving the ball back to Collaros upon his return to duty.

"I mean my job when I signed here was being the backup and my role as a player right now is to help this team win as much as I can while I get the opportunity but Zach is our guy."

As for the head coach's take on the matter, that's a subject he didn't want to touch.

Craig Dickenson was too busy spitting out remnants of a Gatorade shower courtesy of his players, which is traditional for a coach celebrating his first victory.

But it didn't drown out his memory of Fajardo's performance over the last two games.

"He's just getting his opportunity and he's making the most of it." said Dickenson.

"Cody first of all is just a fantastic human being and the guys really love playing around him and playing for him and secondly he makes plays."

And a hot quarterback and winning football go hand in hand.

Craig Dickenson celebrated his first victory as a CFL head coach on Monday night. He will now face his brother Dave Dickenson, head coach of the Calgary Stampeders when the two teams meet Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Riders sidestepped a land mine on Monday and Dickenson knows it.

Three straight losses heading into a tough part of the schedule, the fan base, management, and even in the locker room, they would start to ask questions whether this is the right way to go.

Monday's win put those questions on the backburner.

"You can still be relevant even if you go 0 and 3 but it gets harder and the message you're trying to send the guys, about trusting the process, putting in the work day in and day out, they need to see some results."

There will be no "fire the coach" talk on coffee row this week.

On the other hand, it might be open season on a new, highly caffeinated, slimmed-down species of gopher.

What's up with Gainer?