New, 3rd area code picked for Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is running out of phone numbers again.

Seven years after the province begin looking at a new area code to go along with the 306 area code, both the 306 and 639 options are going to be exhausted by June 2022, according to the Canadian Numbering Administrator (CNA).

New area code 474 has already been set aside for Saskatchewan.

In 2011, when the last new area code was introduced, the question came up as to who should get new numbers.

One option considered was to split the province into north and south, with half the province getting one area code, and the other half getting the other, with a potential advantage being able to hold on to seven digit dialling.

A relief planning committee will begin looking at various options, and implementing the change to add a third area code.

Some customers may need to change their telephone numbers, so the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission encourages people to participate in the planning process.

CNA will announce location and times for the committee meetings, and all documentation will be available on its website. People who want to participate in the committee activities can also reach the CNA by telephone at 613-563-7242.