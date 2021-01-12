Two men injured in plane crash near Archerwill, Sask.

Two men were seriously injured in a plane crash near Archerwill, Sask., on Saturday. Greenwater RCMP were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. CST.

When police arrived, the men were trapped inside. The 58 and 52-year-old were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say weather conditions were poor at the time of takeoff; there was extreme fog and frost.

Greenwater RCMP released the scene that day, and do not suspect criminality in this incident.