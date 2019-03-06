Archerwill man fined $2,800 after truck rolls over man at work site in 2016
Archerwill man Kenneth Allgrove was slapped with a $2,800 fine earlier this month after he was found guilty of an Occupational Health and Safety violation for a 2016 incident.
Kenneth Allgrove found guilty of OHS violation
Kenneth Allgrove of Archerwill, Sask., was slapped with a $2,800 fine earlier this month after he was found guilty of an Occupational Health and Safety violation for a 2016 incident.
Allgrove was operating a grader at a work site when he backed into a truck, which then rolled over and seriously injured another man.
Allgrove was fined on April 16 after being found guilty in an Estevan courtroom the month before of operating work equipment, failing to ensure it's safe to move and injuring another worker.
The fine is $2,000, plus a surcharge of $800.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.