Archerwill man fined $2,800 after truck rolls over man at work site in 2016

Kenneth Allgrove of Archerwill, Sask., was slapped with a $2,800 fine earlier this month after he was found guilty of an Occupational Health and Safety violation for a 2016 incident.

Allgrove was operating a grader at a work site when he backed into a truck, which then rolled over and seriously injured another man.

Allgrove was fined on April 16 after being found guilty in an Estevan courtroom the month before of operating work equipment, failing to ensure it's safe to move and injuring another worker.

The fine is $2,000, plus a surcharge of $800.