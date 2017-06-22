Archbishop of Canterbury to visit James Smith Cree Nation, 'repent and atone' for hurtful actions

One of the Anglican Church's top officials is visiting Saskatchewan to "repent and atone for where our actions caused more harm than good."

Rev. Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, is set to visit the James Smith Cree Nation southeast of Prince Albert on Saturday afternoon, the first visit by a church official since 2017.

"The visit will be an opportunity to listen, to lament and to pray for justice, healing and transformation in the relationship between the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island and the Arctic and the See of Canterbury and the Church of England," a statement from Welby's office published on Tuesday said.

Events are slated to begin early, with a pipe ceremony at 8 a.m. CST, followed by opening prayers, gospel readings, a lunch and performances by a powwow group and dancers.

Residential school survivors are scheduled to speak today about a national apology, and a community tour will be provided.

The Anglican Church has apologized for its role in residential schools in 1993 and in 2019. It has also paid $15.7 million in compensation.

The church was also refunded $2.8 million, which it said it invested into Indigenous ministry programs, after a different compensation formula was negotiated with the Roman Catholic Church.

Earlier this week, survivors and advocates questioned the purpose of the visit, and whether it will result in meaningful action.

The archbishop is the religious leader of the Anglican Church, though not the head of the church. That title belongs to Queen Elizabeth II, the supreme governor of the Church of England, which was founded in 1534 by Henry VIII after the Roman Catholic pope of the day refused to grant Henry an annulment of his marriage to Catherine of Aragorn.

Further Canadian visits planned

Welby also plans to travel to Prince Albert on Sunday, before heading to Toronto.

Welby's visit coincides with the 50th session of the Provincial Synod, which is being hosted by the Diocese of Saskatchewan in Prince Albert until Sunday. Delegates from Saskatchewan, Albert and Manitoba as well as Northwest Territories and Nunavut will attend.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday Welby will gather with Anglican and non-Anglican Indigenous leaders.

The Prince Albert visit is a chance for Welby to meet with and hear from residential school survivors, and will feature a statement from him, according to a press release sent to media outlets Thursday night.