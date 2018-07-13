One dead in 'small aircraft accident' near Arborfield, Sask.

One man is dead after a plane crash near Arborfield, Sask. He was the pilot and lone occupant.

The crash happened Thursday around 3:30 p.m CST. RCMP said they will not be releasing the name of the pilot.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) has deployed investigators to the scene. They are en route from Winnipeg and will be there later today.

The TSB said the aircraft was a Cessna C188B and that there was a post-impact fire.

Arborfield is 231 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.