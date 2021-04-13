April snowstorm closes Trans Canada Highway east of Regina

Several highway closures and travel advisories are in place in southeast Saskatchewan due to winter driving conditions.

Highway 1, east of Regina from Balgonie until Highway 201, has been closed.

The closure comes after RCMP responded to at least a dozen collisions on the highway Monday night, according to an RCMP news release.

Highway 39 between Estevan and Midale has also been closed, along with multiple highways around Francis, including Highway 33 from Francis to Stoughton.

Travel advisories are also in place for many highways in southeast Saskatchewan, as that part of the province is currently under blowing snow or snowfall warnings.

Drivers are being asked to check the Highway Hotline before travelling due to the winter driving conditions.