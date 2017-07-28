SaskTel sending 600 notices per week to customers accused of illegal downloading

SaskTel says that since the beginning of this year, it has sent out an average of 600 copyright violation notices a week.

Greg Jacobs, spokesperson for SaskTel, said the Crown corporation doesn't have all the details about the violations available. This includes whether the violations are one-time or repeat offences.

"We are not actively trying to determine who is infringing upon copyright, that is entirely the responsibility of the copyright owner," Jacobs said. "SaskTel essentially acts as a middle person in this and all Canadian Internet service providers act as a middle person in this transaction."

He said owners of intellectual property can get the IP address of someone who has illegally downloaded copyrighted content like movies and TV shows. From there, they can see who the Internet service provider of that IP address is.

"It is incumbent upon the Internet service provider to pass that notification on," Jacobs said. "So anytime we receive a notification from a copyright owner we have to pass that on."

Earlier this year, SaskTel sent an internal email to employees saying owners of intellectual property are looking to sue repeat offenders.

Jacobs said intellectual property owners, such as movie studios, have filed a court application to do just that.

He said if the application goes through and SaskTel receives a court order, they will have to give up the names and addresses of repeat offenders.

"If anyone has received one of these notifications from SaskTel, that doesn't necessarily mean that your information is going to be shared immediately with this copyright owner." Jacobs said. "If they're successful [in the court application] it would only be the customers that are related to the specific directions in this court order."

Notices should not be ignored

Gerald Heinrichs, a lawyer at Merchant Law Group, said it is best to contact a lawyer if you receive one of these notices.

"It depends on what the letters say. I mean, if it's simply a warning that you have to stop, that's one thing," Heinrichs said. "If you receive any kind of a court paper, that's something that you need to take very seriously if it reaches that level."

SaskTel said if you receive a notice letter, you should stop illegally downloading copyrighted content.

Heinrichs said if you receive a letter, it does not necessarily mean you did anything wrong.

"These letters are typically sent when they're attached to an IP address so they're not attached to an individual," Heinrichs said. "So it's incorrect to think just because you have an IP address you're liable for everything that might happen there."

Protecting privacy

Heinrichs said SaskTel might have its hands tied if it receives a court order.

"If there is a court application pending well then SaskTel, hopefully, will argue and defend its customers and if a court order requires them to give up the data then it'll be given up I expect." Heinrichs said.

He said while it is important to deal with these notices step-by-step, it is likely not as serious as some might think.

"Yes theoretically there can be lawsuits but it's important not to jump into that when what you're receiving is something much less than that." Heinrichs said. "It may or may not ever come to those larger things, most of the time it usually doesn't."