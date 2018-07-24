Lawyer recommends 'continued monitoring' of Capital Pointe hole

The lawyer for the company which owns and is responsible for the gaping hole at the Capital Pointe site in downtown Regina is recommending "continued monitoring" of the crater going forward, as uncertainty over the project looms.

The fate of the site, located at the intersection of Albert Street and Victoria Avenue, is the subject of an appeal being heard by the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board. The hearing is scheduled to run for three days at the Ramada Hotel.

Neil Abbit, lawyer for Westgate Properties, said he plans to prove the hole is safe. Christine Clifford, the city of Regina's lawyer, says the site cannot remain in its current state.

The lot at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Albert Street was to be home to Regina's tallest building. The project was originally to be done by June 2015. But since the Plains Hotel was demolished in 2011, the site has progressed at a glacial pace.

The appeal comes after the City of Regina ordered the company that owns the property — Westgate Properties and its affiliate, Fortress Real Developments — to fill the hole.

Westgate argues filling the hole would further delay the project and increase costs.

An expert witness at the appeal hearing Tuesday said the site is fit for a permanent structure.