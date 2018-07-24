Appeal set to begin today for Regina's Capital Pointe project

The saga continues for Regina's Capital Pointe project.

The Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board is scheduled to hear an appeal regarding the project starting Tuesday morning.

The appeal comes after the City of Regina ordered the company that owns the property — Westgate Properties and its affiliate, Fortress Real Developments — to fill the hole on the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Avenue.

Westgate Properties argues filling the hole would further delay the project and increase costs.

The site is supposed to be home to the Capital Pointe condo building, but the construction has progressed slowly.

There have been delays and revisions to the construction timeline since the former hotel at the site was demolished in 2011.

It was originally scheduled to be complete by June 2015.

The appeal is is scheduled to run three days.