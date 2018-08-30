Date set for appeal of David Woods' murder conviction

A Saskatoon man convicted of murdering his wife will have his appeal heard on Oct. 2.

David Woods was found guilty in 2014 of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Dorothy Woods.

He's appealing the conviction, questioning the judge's decision-making and instructions to the jury, the effectiveness of Woods' legal representation and whether it was reasonable for a jury to find him guilty of first-degree murder.

Woods has gone through several lawyers since his conviction. An appeal was originally supposed to be held in 2017, but more time was given for both his legal counsel and the Crown to prepare their arguments.

Dorothy Woods' body was discovered in a culvert near Blackstrap Lake in January 2012. She had been bludgeoned and strangled, then wrapped in a plastic tarp. She had gone missing that November.

David Woods was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years in May of 2014. Later that month, Woods filed his appeal papers with the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.