Appeal of acquittal dismissed in alleged domestic violence death of Beverly Littlecrow

A panel of three judges at Saskatchewan's Court of Appeal has upheld the acquittal of Gabriel Faucher, who was found not-guilty of manslaughter in the 2016 death of his spouse Beverley Littlecrow.

The Crown prosecutor argued that Littlecrow, 36, had been a domestic violence victim of manslaughter. They suggested Faucher had assaulted Littlecrow and caused her fatal injury by pushing or throwing her into a wall in the bedroom of their home in Kinley, a community west of Saskatoon

An autopsy revealed that Littlecrow died from blunt force trauma that caused bleeding in her brain. She also had numerous injuries on her face, the back of her head, chest and limbs.

Faucher testified that Littlecrow had been coming back to bed when she stumbled and fell — hitting her head on the wall above her pillow. He said she had poor balance and had suffered a head injury years earlier.

In 2018, the trial judge said he could not rule out that the injury could have been accidental and was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Faucher used force to propel her into the wall.

Littlecrow's family urged the Crown to appeal the acquittal.

The only people in the home in the early morning hours of Sunday Jan. 24, 2016 —when Littlecrow suffered the fatal injury — were the couple and Littlecrow's daughter.

In a written decision, the panel of appeal judges determined the only "direct evidence" of domestic violence came from evidence given by Littlecrow's daughter, who was eight at the time. She had said that on the Friday before her mom's death, Faucher had come into her bedroom. That's where her mom had been sleeping.

"According to the daughter, Mr. Faucher opened the bedroom door with enough force to put a hole in the wall."

Photographic evidence corroborated the hole in the wall. The daughter testified about an argument that then ensued between Faucher and Littlecrow. She said Faucher pushed Littlecrow to the ground and then punched her. The daughter described Faucher hitting her mom multiple times. In court, Faucher described the event as a "play fight" and "a bit of good natured roughhousing."

The appeal was heard and subsequently dismissed by Justice Ryan-Froslie, Justice Ottenbreit and Justice Whitmore on Jan. 15, 2020. The panel of judges concluded that "the trial judge did not commit any of the errors of law alleged by the Crown."

"Even if he had, none of those errors would have materially affected the verdict given the basis for the trial judge's reasonable doubt."