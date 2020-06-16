Classy piece of Sask. history restored as resident fixes up antique school house

While many people have been shopping for cleaning supplies, toilet paper and flour throughout this pandemic, Erin Kinder's major COVID purchase was a little different. She bought an antique school house.

Kinder, who runs Kinder Surprises Antiques just outside of Davidson, Sask., says she saw the building advertised on Facebook and fell in love.

"It's an original one-room school house," she said. "It has huge windows with just glorious natural light pouring through, [and] the original blackboards [and] the original maple floors. … I thought, you know, what a great addition to my antique shop here in Davidson."

Erin Kinder stands in her antique store, six kilometres outside of Davidson, Sask. (Erin Kinder/Kinder Surprises Antiques/Facebook)

There was one big problem. The school house was located close to Eston, Sask., more than 200 kilometres away from Kinder's shop. So, a few weeks ago, she had it moved.

"The move was a little bit stressful but it went down perfectly," she said. "It was just amazing to see it get set down. And now, when I drive into my yard, there it is."

Since then, Kinder has been working on restoring the nearly-100-year-old building, getting it ready for people to come and visit.

"I've hired some high school girls from Davidson and I've just had them painting most days. And I've had some other people help me cleaning it, and landscaping, and we had to get railway ties underneath it," she said. "I'm going to keep everything original and use it as an antiques display room."

Kinder has been busy restoring the school house to its former glory and says she plans to use it as an antiques display room. (Kinder Surprises Antiques/Facebook)

Kinder says the structure of the building is still in excellent condition, largely because the building has been so well-loved over the years.

The couple she purchased it from were moving and wanted to make sure it would go to someone who would appreciate it rather than see it torn apart for its hardwood floors.

"I think it's in such great shape, because everyone has always put a lot of passion and love into the building," Kinder said. "Now it'll carry on."

For Kinder, the building's appeal comes from its historical significance. She said it was "a prized possession of the community" in its prime.

Along with restoring the building itself, Kinder is also determined to preserve the stories about it. She has the meeting minutes from when it was being built, and has been collecting anecdotes about the children who used to attend.

"I just think it's important to save Saskatchewan history and just to appreciate it," she said. "And so for me, to be able to own a little piece of it and have it, and one day my kids will have it, I just think is really special."