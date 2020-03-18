Be wary of health products, those taking advantage during COVID-19 pandemic: Saskatoon Police Chief

Saskatoon police are warning the public about the possibility of COVID-19 related fraud.

Chief Troy Cooper says COVID fraudsters haven't hit the city yet, but there will always be people in a community who will try to take advantage of a crisis.

Cooper says people have to be careful when they purchase health-related products online or open email links.

"We just want to make sure that everyone keeps the potential of fraud in mind," he said.

Scams already reported elsewhere

Credible-looking information ripped off from government and health officials may accompany sales pitches for miracle cures, herbal remedies and other questionable offers, warns the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

In many cases companies in the United States have sold products that claim to treat or prevent the disease, which is both unapproved and fraudulent.

Of serious concern is that consumers in other countries are sharing scenarios where private companies are offering fast COVID-19 tests for sale.

The Centre wants the public to know that only hospitals can provide genuine tests that are guaranteed to provide accurate results.

Protect yourself

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has the following tips:

Beware of high-priced or low-quality products