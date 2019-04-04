Plan ahead: How to attend (or avoid) the anti-carbon tax convoy in Regina

Hundreds of vehicles are expected to roll into Regina on Thursday for a rally against the newly imposed federal carbon tax and to show support for pipelines.

It's scheduled to take place from about 2 p.m. CST until 3:30 p.m. in the Queensbury Centre located at Evraz Place.

A convoy of vehicles, mostly from southeast Saskatchewan, will be heading into the city around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 33 driving northwest on Arcole Avenue and onto Saskatchewan drive through the city centre, according to the Regina Rally Against the Carbon Tax website.

Like any large event, traffic delays are to be expected, police say.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says they will be overseeing the event to ensure it runs smoothly, with help from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, Estevan and Weyburn police, as well as RCMP.

"We're not the organizers of it, but we have the responsibility to try to help move that convoy safely and help keep people safe and also uphold their rights, including the protesters the right to protest," said police service spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich.

Attending the rally

Popowich recommends people in Regina wanting to attend the rally take a different route than the convoy to avoid delays.

She suggests entering Evraz Place from the north by using Ring Road and Lewvan Drive.

"[It's] not a good idea to try and cross diagonally through downtown if you are heading to the rally," she said.

"The same is true of all north-south traffic, really. If you need to get from the north end of the city to the south, or vice versa, it really is worth the time to go to the Ring Road because that's unimpeded."

Avoiding traffic delays

Popowich said anyone wanting to avoid the convoy should plan ahead and find alternate routes.

In other words, avoid heading northwest on Arcola Street and Saskatchewan Drive between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

"It shouldn't affect the morning commute or the afternoon commute to folks that are heading either into the city or away on Arcola," she said.

"There may be some some delays and we've done all we can to try to anticipate what those look like and what our response will be. But really it's, we hope, a relatively minor inconvenience.

Police presence

Popowich says RPS officers will be located at every intersection the convoy goes through, controlling traffic lights and directing traffic.

"For the most part we're going to try and move those vehicles through quickly, but we're also going to try not to allow the north-south traffic to back up too much," said Popowich, noting there will also be signs and barricades in place.

She said there's also a plan in place if emergency vehicles need to get through the convoy.

"We know that we need to keep some corridors available to us for emergency vehicles," she said.

"We have the ability to interrupt the flow of traffic, move those emergency vehicles through quickly and then resume the flow of traffic."

Popowich said RPS expects vehicles attending the convoy to be back on the road around 3:30 p.m.

Organizers say yellow vests not welcome

The rally's Facebook event page says, "Anyone who supports Canadian jobs and opposes the federal carbon tax is welcome," with one exception.

"Yellow VESTS prohibited," the Facebook page says.

In question period on Monday, Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili called the Regina Rally Against the Carbon Tax "a yellow vest rally without the yellow vests."

The yellow vest movement in Canada has come under fire in recent weeks for views shared on immigration both at rallies and online.

Meili also claimed the premier was helping organize the rally. Moe said the government has no role other than planning to attend and speak.

He said the rally is in opposition to federal government bills, a lack of pipelines and the carbon tax, and nothing more.