Another accused in Ryan Sugar death called to testify at 1st-degree murder trial

The trial of two of the people accused of killing Ryan Sugar continued at Regina's Court of Queen's Bench Monday with testimony from another suspect.

Colinda Lee Hotomani of Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., and Gregory James Wolfe are charged with first-degree murder.

Sugar's body was found at the site of a large house fire on the 1500 block of Regina's McTavish Street in 2016, just east of Pasqua Hospital.

The fire was extinguished on Oct. 5, but Sugar's body wasn't found until Oct. 11.

Jessica Dawn Pangman of Regina, who is also charged with first-degree murder in Sugar's death, was called up as a witness on Monday. Her case is still before provincial court.

She said her aunt, Hotomani, was staying with her at her residence on McTavish Street. She said Hotomani was visibly angry with Sugar.

Pangman told the court Sugar was locked in the bathroom when Hotomani started a fire at the house.

On Oct. 11, 2016, police found Ryan Sugar's body in a bungalow on Regina's McTavish Street that had been engulfed in flames the week prior. Pangman lived in that house at the time and her aunt, Hotomani, was staying with her. (CBC News)

She said Hotomani told her they had to leave the house after the fire was set. Pangman said she remembers being picked up in a vehicle driven by her meth dealer.

"I don't know why we just left like that," Pangman said.

Pangman said that night in her house was the last time she saw Sugar.

Disposing of a knife

Forensic pathologist Andreea Nistor told the court last week that Sugar appeared to have suffered injuries prior to dying from smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Crown prosecutor Adam Breker told the jurors they would hear evidence to suggest the group of accused had been drinking with Sugar when a dispute broke out.

Breker suggested the jury would hear that Hotomani and Wolfe assaulted Sugar before locking him in a bathroom and lighting a fire meant to kill him.

Pangman said Wolfe asked her to dispose of a knife used on Sugar a couple days after his death but she initially refused. She said Hotomani also asked her to get rid of the weapon.

Pangman told they jury that the knife ended up in a garbage bin outside of the Ramada in Regina.

"One of us threw it out," she said, insisting she couldn't remember who exactly it was.

Pangman will be cross-examined by the defence Tuesday morning.

Justice Janet McMurtry said the trial, by jury, is expected to last four weeks.

Breker said he plans to call 26 witnesses during the trial.

Defence lawyers Greg Wilson and Merv Shaw are representing the accused.