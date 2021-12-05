Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Animal sanctuary near Moose Jaw struggles to recruit volunteers as winter nears

An animal sanctuary just outside of Moose Jaw cares for pets, including those with disabilities, and had to release volunteers early in the pandemic. Now they need them back, but the sanctuary is finding it hard to recruit.

Owner Louanne Shropshire cares for about 75 animals, including some with disabilities

CBC News ·
Visitors to the Free To Be Me Animal Sanctuary interact with Farah, a horse on the farm. (Courtesy of Moose Jaw Today)

An animal sanctuary near Moose Jaw is finding it difficult to recruit volunteers in the winter months after releasing them early in the pandemic.

Louanne Shropshire started Free To Be Me Animal Sanctuary about 17 years ago with a single horse and opened it to the public roughly a decade ago.

Now, it's grown to hold about 75 animals including pigs, horses, llamas, ostriches, cows and more, each with a unique name and some with disabilities — Shropshire estimates fewer than 10. 

But the hands they once had to help care for the animals just aren't there anymore and it's become "really hard" to find people interested in the work, Shropshire said. 

"Especially with winter coming up because it's not glamorous. It's lots of work, there's lots of lifting, there's lots of shoveling," she told Shauna Powers, host of Saskatchewan Weekend

A group of kids meet with one of the cows cared for at the sanctuary. (Courtesy of Moose Jaw Today)
 

She said she had about six volunteers before she released them because of pandemic restrictions. There are about five volunteers at the sanctuary now, but the mingling of winter conditions and the number of animals with special needs means she needs more help.

Shropshire is hoping to see another three people offer their time because she finds importance in how the animals help people who come by the sanctuary.

Saskatchewan Weekend12:42Free To Be Me Animal Sanctuary
Louanne Shropshire loves animals. And they love her right back. Whether it's a calf born without eyes or a pygmy goat with a limp, Louanne looks beyond their injuries and sees into their hearts. Host Shauna Powers hears more about her Free To Be Me Animal Sanctuary and their search for new volunteers. 12:42

She's seen people develop a special, compassionate bond with them.

"We have people that have lost loved ones and we have people that have gone through traumas. When they come out and they see our animals and they see that they can touch them and pet them and sit with them, they find a deep connection that they have with these animals," she said.

 "So we're a sanctuary, not only for animals, but for people as well. So it does help everybody."

Sunshine the llama is one of the animals that lives in the sanctuary. (Courtesy of Moose Jaw Today)

The bond is something Shropshire hopes will also lead people to reconsider eating meat after interacting with the animals.

"I hope that they see not only an animal, but they see a soul, they see a friend, they see someone who they've connected with and that they will view animals not only as farm animals and something to eat," she said.

Penny the ostrich is one of the hundreds of animals that have been through the animal sanctuary since it was opened nearly two decades ago. (Courtesy of Moose Jaw Today)

With files from Saskatchewan Weekend

