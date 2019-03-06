New
Animal protection seizes 131 distressed cattle, finds 16 dead
Animal Protection Services seized 131 cattle and found 16 dead after receiving reports the animals did not have access to feed.
Man could get cattle back by paying fine, agreeing to care for them better
Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan has seized 131 cattle that were in distress at a property just north of Lampman, Sask., a community located about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina.
Officials say they moved in after receiving a report that the cattle did not have access to feed.
When officers showed up, they found 16 dead cows and saw that most of the rest of the herd was in poor condition.
Officials say the seized animals will get veterinary care, along with food and water.
The man who owns the cattle has not been charged and could get them back by paying the bill for their care and agreeing to look after them in the future.
