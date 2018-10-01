'It's a big nerd convention': 2nd annual AniFest hits Regina
Cosplay contest and video game tournaments were new additions in 2018
The second annual Queen City AniFest took place on Sunday at The Connexus Arts Centre. An organizer called the event a "big nerd convention."
Queen City AniFest launched last year and took place at the University of Regina. This year, the convention has expanded to include more vendors and a bigger venue.
I've missed this. I've missed this environment, I've missed coming and enjoying the feel of a convention- Thai Huynh, AniFest co-organizer
"My co-organizer and I, we started out going to conventions and we were travelling two to eight hours every year, multiple times a year to go enjoy these things," organizer Thai Huynh said.
"We decided 'Hey, let's try and start something'."
Huynh said they had new additions this year, such as a cosplay competition this year and two gaming tournaments.
Contestants were asked to show their moves in Super Smash Bros. Wii-U or Mario Kart 8. Bayonetta was banned.
"More people have chosen to attend with us and it's been great," he said.
Huynh said he has had a busy year preparing for AniFest, so he didn't get to attend many conventions.
He said he's grateful for the chance to put something on in the city.
"I've missed this. I've missed this environment, I've missed coming and enjoying the feel of a convention," he said.
"It's a lot of fun, and that will always be my favourite part of coming to these things."
