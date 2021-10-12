American broadcaster, Anderson Cooper, filming segment in Sask. on unmarked graves

A well-known American broadcaster visited Cowessess First Nation over the long weekend to film a segment on the unmarked graves found near the community.

Cowessess First Nation confirmed that Anderson Cooper, the prolific journalist and current anchor of a global CNN newscast was on-site, along with crew and producers for CBS 60 minutes.

CBS 60 Minutes is a broadcast program that focuses on investigative reports, profiles of people and feature segments, according to a description on the CBS website.

They were there to cover the unmarked graves located near Marieval Indian Residential School located about 140 km east of Regina.

"While many of us took photos with Anderson Cooper yesterday, their producers have asked Cowessess to refrain from posting any photos until the segment airs sometime in December 2021 or January 2022," Cowesses said in a post on their Facebook page.

Anderson Cooper posted a photo of himself with the caption "Saskatchewan!" over the weekend. (Anderson Cooper/Instagram)

The Cowessess First Nation announced a preliminary finding of 751 unmarked graves at the former residential school, where Cowessess is now located, in June.

That discovery followed a search using ground-penetrating radar of about 44,000 square meters by technical teams from Saskatchewan Polytchnic, according to Chief Cadmus Delorme.

Both Delorme and Cooper's representatives declined to comment on the visit.